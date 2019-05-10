Will Barton Reportedly Won't Be Fined or Suspended for Seth Curry Altercation

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMay 11, 2019

PORTLAND, OREGON - MAY 09: CJ McCollum #3 of the Portland Trail Blazers holds back Seth Curry #31 as he tries to go after Will Barton #5 of the Denver Nuggets during an altercation in the second half of Game Six of the Western Conference Semifinals at Moda Center on May 09, 2019 in Portland, Oregon. The Blazers won 119-108. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images) (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
Steve Dykes/Getty Images

Denver Nuggets guard Will Barton reportedly won't be suspended or fined by the NBA for poking Portland Trail Blazers guard Seth Curry in the eye during Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals on Thursday.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported the update Friday.

Barton and Curry each received a technical foul for the altercation, while the Nuggets' Torrey Craig and Blazers' Zach Collins were also T'd up for their role in the same skirmish during the fourth quarter. Portland scored a 119-108 victory to force a Game 7.

Afterward, Curry said he wasn't happy with the Nuggets sixth man's actions.

"He waited for a few people to get in between us, and when a few people were in between us, he put his finger in my eye," Curry told reporters. "You know what I'm saying. I can't allow people to put their fingers in my eye. That's real sassy. They got a few sassy dudes over there. Front-runners. And we can't allow that."

Barton noted after the game he didn't think his role in the incident warranted missing Game 7.

"I ain't worried about no fines," he said. "I ain't trippin' off that. Hopefully, [there's] no suspension off that. I think if I [did something to get] suspended, I would probably have gotten ejected."

Barton has struggled with his shooting throughout the playoffs. He's connected on just 34.1 percent of his attempts from the field, including 33 percent in the second round.

The Nuggets will hope he bounces back with a strong performance in Game 7. The winner-take-all contest  takes place Sunday at the Pepsi Center in Denver.

