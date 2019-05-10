NASCAR's Bubba Wallace Says He's Dealt with Depression 'For Many Years'

Jason Minto/Associated Press

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace told reporters during a media session on Friday that he's struggled with depression for years but has kept it hidden.

"You try to be the best you can and sometimes it ain't damn good enough," he said, per Dave Skretta of the Associated Press.

He noted that driving has helped with the depression in the moment, but that it lingers beyond the racing.

"I'll be damned," he said. "It all goes away when you get behind the wheel. It's 16 years of driving. It helps. But it's tough."

"I'm on the verge of breaking down. And I am what I am," he said, beginning to weep.

Wallace, 25, is the only black driver in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. He's had a tough season, with just one top-10 finish. He had one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes last season, most notably finishing second in the Daytona 500.

This season has been an uphill battle, however, and Wallace tweeted recently that he's been struggling on and off the track.

"It's been a rough moment for a while," he said Friday. "Just trying to do everything I can."