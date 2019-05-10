Lakers Rumors: Players Embarrassed by LA's Dysfunction Ahead of Free Agency

Megan ArmstrongCorrespondent IMay 10, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 4: President, Jeanie Buss of the Los Angeles Lakers is seen during the game against the Golden State Warriors on April 4, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers' 2018-19 season ended April 10, but the circus surrounding the organization is in full swing. 

On Friday, capping off a week that saw Tyronn Lue withdraw himself from negotiations to become the Lakers' next head coach, Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes relayed that Lakers players have told him they're embarrassed by how the franchise's coaching search has transpired thus far. 

"Lakerland is in crisis right now," Haynes added, before clarifying that the organization as a whole is losing credibility and not just president Jeanie Buss.

The Lakers and third-year head coach Luke Walton agreed to part ways April 12 after he led the team to an underwhelming 37-45 record.

