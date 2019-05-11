Jurgen Klopp Says Liverpool's Barcelona Comeback 'Worth More Than Silverware'

TF-Images/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said Tuesday's 4-0 win over Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League was "worth more than silverware."

The Reds recovered from a 3-0 deficit in the first leg of their semi-final tie with the La Liga outfit to hammer the Blaugrana at Anfield. An equally dramatic turnaround for Tottenham Hotspur against Ajax a day later saw Spurs progress, too, with the Premier League sides set to meet in Madrid in the final on June 1.

While they are one win away from Champions League glory, the Reds are also in the hunt for the Premier League title. If Manchester City drop points at Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday, a win for Liverpool over Wolverhampton Wanderers will see them finish the season top of the league.

Liverpool could still end a remarkable 2018-19 term with nothing, although Klopp said the team has already achieved plenty, per Chris Bascombe of the Daily Telegraph:

"A moment like this is worth more than silverware. This season has been a year full of wonderful moments, wonderful moments altogether. Looking forward to games, enjoying games and last Tuesday was like the icing on the cake so far. Wow. That's exactly the picture we want to draw for the outside world—this is Liverpool.

"It's possible here. It's possible in this club and in this city with the people around. That's the picture. If that leads to silverware, then wonderful. But we cannot do more. If people judge me on not winning something in the past or winning something in the future, I cannot change that."

Here are the highlights from that remarkable evening on Merseyside (U.S. only):

B/R Football provided the numbers behind the title race, with City and Liverpool continuing their brilliant battle to the final day of the campaign:

Although City will be big favourites at Brighton, the Liverpool manager said he's hopeful of another surprising day:

The season has been a remarkable one, as the Reds have only lost once in the top flight and have accumulated a massive 94 points. However, City have strung together a 13-game winning sequence, giving them an advantage going into the final day of the season.

The extraordinary scenes at Anfield on Tuesday will give Liverpool supporters more belief that something incredible can happen again on Sunday.

After all, they've scored many dramatic late goals to get to this point:

Given the composure and quality City have showcased during this title race, it would be an upset if they did let the initiative slip on the south coast. Additionally, Liverpool have a challenging game of their own, as Wolves have excelled against the league's better teams this season.

Even so, in a season that continues to get better and better for Liverpool, the manager, players and supporters will believe that it can reach new heights this weekend.