Tony Romo Says 2019 AT&T Byron Nelson Was 'Encouraging' Despite Missed Cut

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Tony Romo missed the weekend cut at the AT&T Byron Nelson in Dallas with a score of 74 on Friday and an eight-over posting for the tournament. The retired Dallas Cowboys quarterback is looking at the silver lining, though.

The 39-year-old CBS NFL analyst discussed his positive takeaways with reporters:

"I think more than anything, I got a sense to be able to hit a lot of high-quality shots under what is a pressure situation for me. That's encouraging and shows that the work you're doing holds up when it counts. And from there, you just got to find the little things that allow you to keep things going and not derail a round. Just small stuff, technique-wise, but we're coming on."

Romo, already a member of Trinity Forest Golf Club, was allowed entry into the PGA Tour event on an exemption, and he made an impression Thursday when he sank an eagle.



Dylan Frittelli, one of Romo's playing partners, told ESPN.com's Todd Archer, "He's got all the pieces to the puzzle to be a really good golfer."

The AT&T Byron Nelson marks the four-time Pro Bowler's third PGA Tour start. From the sound of it, it's far from his last.