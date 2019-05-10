Doug Marrone Says Telvin Smith Has Jaguars' Support After Stepping Away for 2019

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

In the wake of linebacker Telvin Smith announcing he will step away from football for the 2019 season, the Jacksonville Jaguars are offering him their full support.

Per ESPN.com's Michael DiRocco, Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone addressed Smith's decision:

"I kind of put football to the side. I think that [football], to me, is an afterthought right now. I really believe in my heart that Telvin knows that we're here to support him in any which way—not just myself, the coaches, the organization, his teammates, and I'm sure he's aware of that.

"All we can do is just make sure we pray, and he knows that if he needs some support, obviously we're here for him."

Smith said his decision to step away from the NFL for a season was motivated by a desire to "get my world in order."

Marrone noted he hasn't spoken with Smith this offseason, nor did he attempt to speculate about why the 28-year-old hasn't talked with the team since last season ended.

One thing Marrone did say is the Jaguars would welcome Smith back this season if it was something he was interested in.

"Hopefully we'll have some communication before [the season starts] and if we do, yeah, it'd be great," Marrone said.

Smith was the subject of trade rumors leading up to the draft, with Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer saying opposing teams were "monitoring" his status in Jacksonville.

A fifth-round draft pick in 2014, Smith has emerged as a key player on the Jaguars defense. He's led the team in tackles each of the past two seasons, including setting a career-high 134 combined tackles in 2018.