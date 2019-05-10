Chelsea Announces Season Awards for Best Player, Goal, Women's POTY, More

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Eden Hazard cleaned up at Chelsea's end-of-season awards on Friday, as he picked up the Player of the Year, Players' Player of the Year and Goal of the Season prizes.

The Chelsea Twitter account relayed details of a memorable night for the forward:

The Belgium international has enjoyed an exceptional campaign for the Blues, as he's notched 16 goals and 15 assists in the Premier League this season.

Hazard also helped Chelsea to the Carabao Cup final earlier in the term and scored the winner against Liverpool in the third round. The stunning solo effort was voted as the team's Goal of the Season:

The 28-year-old has been at the forefront of the team's attacking play throughout the campaign and has produced many big moments.

On Thursday, he scored the decisive penalty as the Blues overcame Eintracht Frankfurt in a shootout in the UEFA Europa League semi-final second leg. Chelsea will play London and Premier League rivals Arsenal in the final.

Also recognised on the night was young winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, who was named as Chelsea's Young Player of the Year. The 18-year-old is currently suffering from a ruptured Achilles and picked up his accolade on crutches:

The concern for Chelsea supporters will be that both Hazard and Hudson-Odoi have been strongly linked with a transfer this summer, as they each have contracts that expire at the end of next season.

According to Sky Sports News, Real Madrid are confident of bringing in Hazard in the upcoming window. Per David Hytner of the Guardian, Hudson-Odoi was wanted by Bayern Munich in January, and the youngster told Chelsea he wanted to leave.

For the women's team, Sophie Ingle won the Players' Player of the Year prize, while Erin Cuthbert won the Player of the Year gong.