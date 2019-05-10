2 Chainz Announces Minority Ownership Stake in Hawks' G League Team

Rachel Murray/Getty Images

Drake illustrated the relationship between ballers and musicians best when he rapped, "I swear sports and music are so synonymous, 'cause we want to be them, and they want to be us."

Friday, Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz took another step toward blurring the line between the two worlds by announcing his minority ownership stake in the Atlanta Hawks' G League affiliate, the College Park Skyhawks, according to Jewel Wicker of Billboard.

"All I can think about is some of the job opportunities I can offer to the community by just being on the ground and being accessible," the Grammy winner told Billboard over the phone.

The College Park native was formally introduced as a new member of the team's ownership group at a press conference at North Clayton High School, his former school.

The 41-year-old has long been a staple on the sideline at NBA games, and LeBron James worked closely with him on his March album appropriately titled Rap or Go to the League.

He noted to Billboard that it was in the locker room during halftime at a Hawks game years ago where conversations first took place between him and ownership. In a press release, Hawks CEO Steve Koonin explained why the organization felt 2 Chainz was a necessary addition (h/t Billboard):

"It dawned on us that if we're going to represent in that area, wouldn't it be great to have a partner who is from there, who goes back to that area and who has become big time? To have a pro sports team come into College Park and to have College Park's son be a part of that, I think it's a big deal for him, and it certainly is for us."

While 2 Chainz did play college hoops at Alabama State University, he told Complex's Adam Caparell that his main goal, regardless of his basketball background and official job description, will be to inspire.

The Skyhawks are moving to College Park from Erie, Pennsylvania, and will play the 2019-20 season at a brand new arena called Gateway Center. The franchise has made a solid first step in its new community by aligning with a community pillar.