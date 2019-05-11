WWE Hot Take: Roman Reigns Heel Turn Is the Solution to Fixing Stale Shows

WWE

WWE is blatantly in panic mode and funnily enough, Roman Reigns can save them—just not the way the decision-makers behind the scenes would prefer.

First, the problem. WWE ratings are way down. This isn't just an "everyone is down because of streaming" thing, either. These are gigantic drops from year-to-date a calendar year ago, which seems representative of serious fanbase erosion.

It sounds dramatic but look at WWE lately. They had the Superstar Shakeup and shuffled the roster like usual. Hardly any time later, Vince McMahon himself was in the ring on Raw and unveiling a silly new "Wildcard Rule" that allows four Superstars from one brand to go to the other on any given night.

Reigns, for example, got shifted to SmackDown but was then the first guy to use the new rule on Raw and showed up in the ring with McMahon. It's a blatant desperation move: if one had to guess, WWE is starting to take some heat from companies backing the show, including Fox, where SmackDown will move this fall.

Now, the solution: Reigns the heel.

This is tricky, of course, and probably generated a mass collection of eyerolls. Reigns looks like this generation's John Cena. He's one of the top guys, big with the kids and just had the incredible comeback from his bout with Leukemia.

But a seemingly large portion of the fanbase has clamored for this change from Reigns for a long time. And only a move this desperate is going to be able to rip WWE out of its ratings lull—remember, this isn't even NFL season. It could get much, much worse before it gets better, and the much worse could happen while the show on Fox has to fight NFL season.

Finally pulling the trigger on Reigns the heel could work for one reason—he's just that good. Some of his heel work from years and years ago as a developmental talent was superb:

A cocky Reigns who "turns his back" on fans, can be himself and uses dirty measures when necessary to get wins? With guaranteed good promos? Who says no to this?

And it's not like Reigns is doing anything fresh. He understandably took a backseat at WrestleMania 35 after missing most of the buildup, just having a simple match with Drew McIntyre. Fast forward to his shift to the blue brand, he had a scuffle with Elias (another Raw guy) and is already in another tired authority angle with Shane McMahon.

It's the usual Reigns limbo when he's not holding a brand's top title and it won't be long before fans at arenas start booing the character again, incredible real-life story notwithstanding. And if Reigns stays as a the good guy? Good luck escaping the feeling someone like Kofi Kingston is only champion because Reigns still permits it.

Nobody is saying Reigns would become transcendent like a Stone Cold. But he's clearly talented enough to pull it off and combined with some of the background, he'd be a surefire hit.

There is a rather large elephant in the room. This isn't saying weave the real-life Leukemia factor into the storyline at all. It can float in the background, unsaid. But let's not pretend WWE has ever been above doing some highly questionable things in the past with its storylines...and just leave it at that. Well, except for the whole Dean Ambrose turning heel on Seth Rollins the night Reigns announced he was leaving to fight Leukemia thing. That's a good example.

But the other counterpoints, at least right now, don't hold a ton of weight.

Throw the conversation about merchandise sales out the window. A bad-guy Reigns will still move numbers. Stone Cold did, Reigns and his droves of great-looking logos will too. And if that's one of the driving forces holding back WWE from making major changes for the sake of creativity and fan engagement, it almost poetically explains the ratings ditch and fan disinterest they're facing now.

WWE

Throw out the "he's a good rep for the company" too. So is Seth Rollins. So is Finn Balor. There are plenty of superb examples of guys who can fill that mainstream role. It doesn't have to be Reigns.

Try to keep in mind Reigns' past standing on the card, the force-feeding of his WrestleMania main events and the like, probably won't happen for another Superstar again. Like it or not, it was a mistake and is part of the reason WWE is in some trouble right now.

Poetically, Reigns betraying someone, turning away from the fans and riding it out as a disruptive heel would be so fresh fans couldn't help but stay glued to the television, even for a three-hour program.

Reigns turning heel is maybe the one actual wildcard WWE has up its sleeve. He's still the top draw. That's why he went to SmackDown, the Fox brand. That's why he was the first to use the silly new rule and show back up on Raw. But the same old isn't going to cut it. Bringing back former stars isn't going to cut it.

WWE has to pull itself out of a rut. Reigns is the best chance at it. Not only would it elevate Reigns the character to new levels, it might bring along and help build an actual Superstar or two who can stand out from the pack.

If desperation sets in, as it clearly is starting to show signs of doing, Reigns is the "break glass in case of emergency" option. And yes, the breaking glass reference is intentional.