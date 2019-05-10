Video: Watch Jets' Quinnen Williams Talk Meeting Le'Veon Bell, Favorite Players

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMay 10, 2019

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 25: Quinnen Williams of Alabama poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after he was picked #3 overall by the New York Jets during the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft on April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Andy Lyons/Getty Images

New York Jets rookie defensive lineman Quinnen Williams, who was the third overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, met with the media Friday and expressed how starstruck he was upon meeting his new teammates.

Williams cited running back Le'Veon Bell, who he called the best in the game. He also name-dropped defensive lineman Leonard Williams, quarterback Sam Darnold and safety Jamal Adams.

Of course, the fact that Williams is a rising star wasn't lost on the rookie, who referenced that in his presser.

He has the potential to be a defensive stalwart in New York for years: The ex-Alabama star was No. 1 on many NFL draft boards, including those from Bleacher Report's Matt Miller and NFL.com's Lance Zierlein.

Williams noted his rise, however, and that he didn't even know if he would start for Alabama this season.

That could explain how in awe he was of his new teammates, although Williams should fit right in. He dominated Division I last year to the tune of 71 tackles (19.5 for loss) and eight sacks and even finished eighth in Heisman Trophy voting.

Williams, who also jokingly said he's willing to return kicks, will suit up for the Jets in his first regular-season game on Sunday, September 8, at home versus the Buffalo Bills.

