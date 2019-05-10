Kendell Beckwith's 'Career in Jeopardy' After Being Placed on Bucs' Reserve List

Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebacker Kendell Beckwith reads a play in the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Gary Landers/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Friday that they placed linebacker Kendell Beckwith on the reserve/non-football injury list. 

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Beckwith's career is "in jeopardy," as he will miss his second consecutive full season. Beckwith missed all of 2018 after undergoing surgery on an ankle injury suffered during a car accident.

Tampa Bay selected Beckwith in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft out of LSU, and he made 11 starts as a rookie, finishing with 73 tackles and one sack.

   

