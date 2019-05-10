Damian Lillard Sent Inspiring Mass Text Message to Blazers Players Before Game 6

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMay 10, 2019

PORTLAND, OR - MAY 9: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers handles the ball against the Denver Nuggets during Game Six of the Western Conference Semifinals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs on May 9, 2019 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)
Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

The Portland Trail Blazers' 124-98 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday put the team on the brink of playoff elimination.

All-Star point guard Damian Lillard set a positive tone before Game 6, however, when he sent a mass text to his teammates.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports provided the details:

"It was a mass text chain initiated by Damian Lillard," Haynes wrote. "At the heart of his message, multiple players told Yahoo Sports: No matter how substantial the defeat, it's a lone defeat and they still had the opportunity to keep their season alive."

"I just wanted to remind my guys that it wasn't over," Lillard revealed to Haynes. "It didn't matter if we lost by 20 or 30 or 50. We lost, and it only counts as one. We needed to get Game 6, and I wanted to make sure everyone was on the same page with the text."

Other teammates soon chimed in, helping give the team a positive mindset before their next postseason matchup.

Despite falling behind 10 points in the first quarter, the Blazers bounced back and led wire-to-wire in the fourth before winning Game 6, 119-108. Lillard scored a game-high 32 points and hit six three-pointers.

The Blazers will head back to Denver for Game 7 on Sunday. A win would send them to their first Western Conference Finals since 2000.  

Related

    Rumors: 'Recent Sense' KD Could Re-Think Leaving Warriors

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Rumors: 'Recent Sense' KD Could Re-Think Leaving Warriors

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Dame Sent Group Text After Game 5 Blowout

    CJ McCollum: 'Dame basically said our season isn’t going to end like this'

    Portland Trail Blazers logo
    Portland Trail Blazers

    Dame Sent Group Text After Game 5 Blowout

    CJ McCollum: 'Dame basically said our season isn’t going to end like this'

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo

    5 Most Interesting Things About Blazers-Nuggets Series

    Portland Trail Blazers logo
    Portland Trail Blazers

    5 Most Interesting Things About Blazers-Nuggets Series

    The Ringer
    via The Ringer

    Nurkic's T-Shirt Had List of Combatants Who Died in Bosnian War

    Portland Trail Blazers logo
    Portland Trail Blazers

    Nurkic's T-Shirt Had List of Combatants Who Died in Bosnian War

    Giri Nathan
    via Deadspin