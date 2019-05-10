Philip Rivers: I Have 'Every Intention' of Being Chargers QB in 2020

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Although his contract is set to expire at the end of the 2019 season, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers has no plans to move on any time soon.

Appearing Thursday on Xtra 1360 in San Diego, Rivers said he has "every intention of being the quarterback in 2020 [in Los Angeles]."

The 37-year-old is one of the NFL's longest-tenured players with a single team, as he is set to enter his 16th season as a member of the Bolts.

Rivers has been one of the NFL's most productive and consistent quarterbacks since entering the league as the No. 4 overall pick in the 2004 NFL draft out of NC State. Over the past 13 seasons, Rivers has not missed a regular-season start.

The eight-time Pro Bowler is coming off a strong season, as he completed 68.3 percent of his passes for 4,308 yards, 32 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while posting a 12-4 record. His 105.5 passer rating ranked fifth in the league.

L.A. reached the divisional round of the AFC playoffs, where it fell 41-28 to the eventual Super Bowl champion New England Patriots.

In the interview with Xtra 1360 (h/t Curtis Crabtree of Yahoo Sports), Rivers said he is "at peace" with his current contract situation. He added: "If the extension is what works best for both of us and that's how it plays out, then great. If not, shoot, let's go have a heck of a 2019 and then we'll worry about 2020 when we need to worry about it."

On Wednesday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Rivers and the Chargers have yet to delve into contract extension talks:

Rivers has never won or played in a Super Bowl, but with 54,656 career passing yards and 374 passing touchdowns, he has put up Hall of Fame-caliber numbers that ranks eighth and sixth on the all-time list, respectively.

He has also played some of his best football over the past few seasons, and in 2018, he got the Chargers back to the postseason for the first time since 2013.

The Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC West last season, but with wide receiver Tyreek Hill's status for the 2019 season unknown, the door could be open for Los Angeles to take a step up and win the division.

L.A. is arguably the Patriots' biggest threat in the AFC, and if the Chargers want multiple shots at dethroning the champs beyond just 2019, re-signing Rivers likely represents their best chance to accomplish that.