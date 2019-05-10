B.S. Meter on Biggest WWE Rumors of 2019 Thus Far

B.S. Meter on Biggest WWE Rumors of 2019 Thus FarMay 10, 2019
For those who are curious about such things, the professional wrestling dirt sheets are a voyeuristic peek behind what was once an opaque curtain. Wrestlers used to never break character, even in public. There is a well-worn, confirmed story in Hulk Hogan's biography about when Hulk Hogan and the Wild Samoans were pulled over by New Jersey police, and rather helping their friend out of a legal situation, Afa and Sika remained mute while Hogan was hauled off to jail.
But we are now in a post-kayfabe era, where every fan over the age of an elementary schooler knows this is predetermined. WWE Superstars maintain Twitter and Instagram accounts, detailing their activities outside the ring. And this allows for direct communication with the fanbase—no middle man. What were once exclusive, unprovable rumors have become a little less exclusive and a little more provable, especially when fans can ask the wrestler directly whether or not they're true.
But social media profiles can also create rumors. The more dedicated fans can root around in people's mentions, or look at the tweets their favorite Superstars liked, and extract meaning from them. With transparency also comes additional PR pitfalls, which fuel the rumor mill even further. And around and around we go.
Here are five of the biggest WWE rumors of 2019, gauged on the B.S. Meter (1 being a rumor that is almost certainly true, and 10 being a rumor that is largely B.S).
Sasha Banks Is at a Stalemate
According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Elle Collins of Uproxx), Banks attempted to quit WWE at WrestleMania 35. Instead, she was given time off to mull over her decision.
Sasha's match that evening pitted her and Bayley, the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, against the IIconics. And rather than having a long, lengthy run with the belts, WWE told them, at the last minute, that they would be dropping the titles. Neither Banks nor Bayley took the news well. According to Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet, the two women lay on the floor in the locker room and in the hallway of their hotel, loudly protesting the booking.
Banks hasn't been seen on WWE since. And the most recent rumor from Meltzer (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News) is that negotiations have reached a stalemate. WWE wants her back, but they're not going to bend over backwards to give her what she wants; if she decides to sit out the rest of her contract, that's her prerogative.
Back in April, this seemed like it could be real, or it could be B.S. But now, one month later, it appears that all of it—the backstage tantrums, the lack of communication and the subsequent stalemate—are true. Alexa Bliss made explicit reference to the locker room incident in a tweet. And with no imminent announcement of Banks' return, and with her May 19 Money in the Bank pay-per-view spot being given to Dana Brooke, the long-term prospects aren't looking good for Banks. It might be many months before we see her again, and probably on a different promotion.
BS Meter: 2
WWE Wants Lars Sullivan Drama to Blow over
Lars Sullivan is the latest monster to wreak havoc on Raw and Smackdown. He's big and imposing, and he has a crazy look in his eye; he makes you believe he could destroy a person, for real. But, unfortunately, he has a social media past that's giving lots of fans pause.
A Reddit user compiled alleged posts by Lars Sullivan on a bodybuilding forum. They are largely racist and misogynistic in tone. Here's two of the more egregious ones. This first one about black and Hispanic women, is presented unedited:
"If we're going off scientific facts, obviously wither Hispanic or Blackwomen. Who pops out the most babies at the youngest age? Hispanics followed by blacks. Why do 50% of black women have STD's? SLOOTS."
And there's also this quote, in reference to R-Truth and Kofi Kingston:
"On the flip side I will ask what are Kofi and R Truth supposed to be? A PG black panther stable? I always wondered why they had to team up two black guys. Both those guys look like they could be in a prison black gang."
This situation has been brewing for a few months. But on May 8, WrestleVotes reported that in regards to the controversy, WWE is "hoping it stays low and disappears."
This is probably true; WWE has a history of forgiving and overlooking rhetoric like this. And Lars Sullivan has apologized for the posts, seemingly confirming their truthfulness in the process:
"There is no excuse for the inappropriate remarks that I made years ago. They do not reflect my personal beliefs nor who I am today, and I apologize to anyone I offended."
Big E confirmed in a tweet that the performers backstage are well aware of his alleged remarks and that if true, Sullivan "has to bear the albatross of being a bigot [and] working in a company that is now filled with minorities."
It doesn't seem, however, that there will be any official consequences, unless the situation becomes untenable, or new material surfaces.
BS Meter: 1
Lacey Evans Is Getting a Massive Push
According to Meltzer (h/t Steve Russell of SEScoops), WWE is planning a big push for Lacey Evans, who the company sees as being a big star on the level of Charlotte Flair or Becky Lynch.
This is probably true, to an extent. Evans is clearly a star in the making; she's built and athletic (a military background will do that), she cuts a great promo and she's more than held her own against Lynch on social media.
That said, it's unlikely we're going to see this push pay off immediately, especially not with a title win against Lynch at the Money in the Bank PPV. She's still too green and inexperienced, ringwise; she'll need to win a few smaller feuds, against midcard wrestlers, before getting another title shot. But if she works on moving more fluidly in the ring, and she acquires the ability to lead a match—not get carried by someone else—Evans certainly has the raw tools to succeed.
B.S Meter: 4
Lio Rush Due for a "Hard Reset"
Mark Henry confirmed on Busted Open Radio (h/t H Jenkins of Ringside News) that Lio Rush had backstage heat. Among other things, he's been accused of not wanting to 'pay dues,' like doing menial tasks for veteran wrestlers. And Mark Henry accused Rush of lying to his face about having heat, when Henry tried to help sort things out.
Since then, Sean Ross Sapp on Fightful Select's Q&A (h/t H Jenkins of Ringside News has heard that WWE wants to do a "hard reset" of Rush—that sending him back down to NXT wouldn't help him either, because he would have heat there too. But WWE also doesn't want to release him, since the company recognizes his talent.
To be frank, it seems there arent any solid plans regarding what to do with the guy. It certainly seems he is rebelling against the way things are typically done in the locker room. Then again, WWE doesn't provide health insurance; just because something has been done for a long time doesn't make it right. Regardless, it sounds like WWE is willing to work with him, rather have him do nothing.
B.S. Meter: 6
Roman Reigns Will Be Pushed on Both Brands
And lastly, according to Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats, Roman Reigns will be working on both Raw and Smackdown moving forward, thanks to the "Wild Card" rule that Mr. McMahon implemented on the May 6 episode of Raw.
Of course this is true. Why wouldn't it be true? When WWE has its back against the wall—the encroaching threat of AEW, the multiple talents asking for their release and the historically low ratings—WWE goes with what's familiar. And Roman Reigns is familiar and predictable.
Reigns will be back on our televisions more often, for the same reason that WWE just signed Brock Lesnar to a multi-year contract. The company don't like to take risks. It'll be up to the other promotions to challenge their dominance, and push them to be something better.
B.S. Meter: 1