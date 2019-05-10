B.S. Meter on Biggest WWE Rumors of 2019 Thus Far

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

For those who are curious about such things, the professional wrestling dirt sheets are a voyeuristic peek behind what was once an opaque curtain. Wrestlers used to never break character, even in public. There is a well-worn, confirmed story in Hulk Hogan's biography about when Hulk Hogan and the Wild Samoans were pulled over by New Jersey police, and rather helping their friend out of a legal situation, Afa and Sika remained mute while Hogan was hauled off to jail.

But we are now in a post-kayfabe era, where every fan over the age of an elementary schooler knows this is predetermined. WWE Superstars maintain Twitter and Instagram accounts, detailing their activities outside the ring. And this allows for direct communication with the fanbase—no middle man. What were once exclusive, unprovable rumors have become a little less exclusive and a little more provable, especially when fans can ask the wrestler directly whether or not they're true.

But social media profiles can also create rumors. The more dedicated fans can root around in people's mentions, or look at the tweets their favorite Superstars liked, and extract meaning from them. With transparency also comes additional PR pitfalls, which fuel the rumor mill even further. And around and around we go.

Here are five of the biggest WWE rumors of 2019, gauged on the B.S. Meter (1 being a rumor that is almost certainly true, and 10 being a rumor that is largely B.S).