Bears' Mitch Trubisky: Tarik Cohen, David Montgomery Part of '3-Headed Monster'

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMay 10, 2019

ORLANDO, FL - JANUARY 27: Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky #10 of the Chicago Bears from the NFC Team on a pass play during the NFL Pro Bowl Game at Camping World Stadium on January 27, 2019 in Orlando, Florida. The AFC defeated the NFC 26 to 7. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)
Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears will feature a retooled backfield after the team traded Jordan Howard, added free agent Mike Davis and drafted David Montgomery. Tarik Cohen will be back for his third season.

Quarterback Mitch Trubisky is a fan of the new additions, according to Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune.

"We've got a three-headed monster that's going to be able to make huge plays for this offense," Trubisky said. "Very talented guys and pretty much handpicked by [general manager Ryan Pace] and [head coach Matt Nagy]. I 100 percent believe in those guys.

"Just being around Mike and being back with Tarik, you just feel like these guys really fit this offense and are able to do the things we want them to do—running the zone scheme, making guys miss, extending plays, running guys over and catching the ball out of the backfield. That's what we expect from David and Mike."

Cohen amassed 1,169 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns in 2018. Davis rushed for 4.6 yards per carry alongside 728 yards from scrimmage and five scores for the Seattle Seahawks. Montgomery had 1,216 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns for Iowa State last season.

            

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Best Players Who Could Be Cut This Offseason

    Chicago Bears logo
    Chicago Bears

    Best Players Who Could Be Cut This Offseason

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    The NFL's Pass-Interference Problem

    NFL logo
    NFL

    The NFL's Pass-Interference Problem

    Kevin Seifert
    via ESPN.com

    Jaylon Ferguson's Spent Draft Day Aiding Tornado Victims

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Jaylon Ferguson's Spent Draft Day Aiding Tornado Victims

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Collins: Giants Always Had Issue with OBJ

    Landon Collins defends OBJ against Giants: 'Ever since Odell stepped into the league...they felt like he was a problem'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Collins: Giants Always Had Issue with OBJ

    Landon Collins defends OBJ against Giants: 'Ever since Odell stepped into the league...they felt like he was a problem'

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report