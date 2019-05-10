Bears' Mitch Trubisky: Tarik Cohen, David Montgomery Part of '3-Headed Monster'

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears will feature a retooled backfield after the team traded Jordan Howard, added free agent Mike Davis and drafted David Montgomery. Tarik Cohen will be back for his third season.

Quarterback Mitch Trubisky is a fan of the new additions, according to Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune.

"We've got a three-headed monster that's going to be able to make huge plays for this offense," Trubisky said. "Very talented guys and pretty much handpicked by [general manager Ryan Pace] and [head coach Matt Nagy]. I 100 percent believe in those guys.

"Just being around Mike and being back with Tarik, you just feel like these guys really fit this offense and are able to do the things we want them to do—running the zone scheme, making guys miss, extending plays, running guys over and catching the ball out of the backfield. That's what we expect from David and Mike."

Cohen amassed 1,169 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns in 2018. Davis rushed for 4.6 yards per carry alongside 728 yards from scrimmage and five scores for the Seattle Seahawks. Montgomery had 1,216 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns for Iowa State last season.

