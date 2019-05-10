Pep Guardiola: Kevin De Bruyne Could Be Fit for Brighton vs. Manchester City

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistMay 10, 2019

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City acknowledges the fans after the Premier League match between Manchester City and Leicester City at Etihad Stadium on May 06, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
Kevin De Bruyne could be fit for Manchester City's final Premier League game of the season at Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday, according to manager Pep Guardiola.

The Belgian playmaker has been out of action since City's 1-0 league win over Tottenham Hotspur on April 20.

If the Sky Blues beat the Seagulls at the Amex, they will secure a second consecutive league title.

And Guardiola said his side could be boosted by the return of De Bruyne, although Fernandinho is still not available due to a knee injury, per Sky Sports: "Kevin De Bruyne trained the last two days. He could [be involved]. Fernandinho is not available. Maybe for the FA Cup final—we will see."

If City beat Brighton and win the title, they will be two-thirds of the way to an unprecedented domestic treble.

Guardiola's side have already won the Carabao Cup this season, and they face Watford in the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium on May 18.

Any slip up against Brighton, though, and the door will be open for Liverpool, who sit just one point behind City in the table:

The Reds host Wolverhampton Wanderers on the final day of the season, but Guardiola said he will not be concerned with what is happening at Anfield on Sunday:

It would be a huge shock if City were not to win the title having got themselves in pole position with 13 league wins on the bounce.

Brighton could have posed a threat if they were still fighting against relegation, but their safety was confirmed last week when Cardiff City lost to Crystal Palace.

There is certainly talent in Brighton's squad, and they have earned draws against Newcastle United and Arsenal in their last two fixtures.

They no longer have anything to play for, though, and having not won a league match since March 9, their form is the opposite of City's.   

