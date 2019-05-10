Ravens' Jaylon Ferguson Spent 2019 NFL Draft Volunteering with Tornado Relief

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens rookie linebacker Jaylon Ferguson spent much of the 2019 NFL draft helping people impacted by a tornado that hit his hometown of Ruston, Louisiana, on April 25.

Per ESPN's Jamison Hensley, Ferguson looked for victims, moved trees from the streets and provided pizza and water to people.



"The deadly tornado touched down for eight minutes, cutting a track of 6.8 miles through Ruston," Hensley wrote. "The 135-mph winds wrecked 500 homes, caused $9.1 million in damage to city property and led to two casualties."

Ferguson, who was home when the storm hit, is the NCAA's all-time sack leader. His house did not sustain any damage.

Ruston mayor Ronny Walker praised the former Louisiana Tech star's efforts.

"I think Jaylon understood how Louisiana Tech offered him the opportunity to become the man he is," Walker said. "He wanted to give back to the community that helped him so much over the years. For him to do that, that was incredible."

Rick Petri, Ferguson's defensive line coach, added: "I think that tells you an awful lot about his character. Where others were saying things about his character. This tells you what his true character is."

Per Hensley, "A fight at a McDonald's resulted in a deferred judgment and a $189 fine" during Ferguson's freshman year.

The simple battery conviction in turn banned Ferguson from participating at the combine, but the pass-rusher has been a model citizen overall.

"Ferguson built a reputation at Louisiana Tech for being soft-spoken and laid-back," Hensley wrote. "The player affectionately known as 'Sack Daddy' displayed passion on the field but never created problems off of it."

Ferguson now joins a Ravens defense that underwent significant change this offseason. Linebackers Za'Darius Smith, C.J. Mosley and Terrell Suggs and safety Eric Weddle are gone, but safety Earl Thomas is in. Ferguson should be called upon to help fill the pass-rushing void left by Smith and Suggs, who combined for 15.5 sacks.