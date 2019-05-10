Raheem Sterling 'Buzzing' for Liverpool After They Made Champions League Final

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 14: Raheem Sterling of Manchester City celebrates after scoring their 1st goal during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Manchester City at Selhurst Park on April 14, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)
Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling said he was "buzzing" for former side Liverpool after they secured a place in the final of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday with a stunning 4-0 win over Barcelona.

The Reds had lost 3-0 in the Camp Nou in the first leg but produced the sensational result they needed at Anfield to book their place at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on June 1.

Per Goal's Sacha Pisani, Sterling said: "I was really happy for Liverpool, I was buzzing. People might not believe me but it's true. Seeing some of the boys like [Jordan Henderson] Hendo and Trent [Alexander-Arnold] in the final makes me happy, I'm really happy for them."

Sterling joined Liverpool in 2010 and made 129 appearances for the Reds before he left for City for an initial £44 million fee in 2015.

Per the Mirror's Darren Lewis, Sterling discussed moving to Liverpool from Queens Park Rangers at the age of 15:

His City side have been locked in an intense Premier League title race with the Reds all season, one that will culminate on the final day on Sunday.

The Sky Blues are a point ahead of Liverpool, so a win at Brighton & Hove Albion will guarantee them the trophy, but the Reds will win their sixth Champions League/European Cup title if they beat Tottenham Hotspur three weeks later.

Liverpool dismantled Barcelona thanks to two goals each from Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum (U.S. and UK only, respectively):

They did so despite Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino being unavailable and Andy Robertson being forced off injured at half-time.

Sports journalist Jonas Giaever believes the comeback is the most impressive of the Champions League era:

Though many Liverpool fans took exception to his departure, it's clear Sterling still has some affection for his former side, and it's likely he'll be rooting for them against Spurs in the final.

The Reds have now reached the Champions League final in consecutive seasons, though, while City have been knocked out in the quarter-finals.

Sterling and his team-mates will be desperate to improve on that next season, but until then, they may have to content themselves with defending their Premier League title.  

