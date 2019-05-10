Seth Curry Calls Nuggets 'Sassy' After Scuffle with Will Barton in Game 6

Paul Kasabian
May 10, 2019

Portland Trail Blazers guard Seth Curry called the Denver Nuggets "sassy" after the two teams engaged in a fourth-quarter confrontation during Game 6 of their NBA Western Conference second-round playoff series on Thursday.

Nuggets guard Will Barton appeared to poke Curry in the eye during the scuffle.

"[Barton] waited for a few people to get in between us, and when a few people were in between us, he put his finger in my eye," Curry told reporters postgame. "You know what I'm saying. I can't allow people to put their fingers in my eye.

"That's real sassy. They got a few sassy dudes over there. Front-runners. And we can't allow that."

Barton, Curry, Trail Blazer big man Zach Collins and Nuggets guard Torrey Craig received technicals for their roles in the altercation.

Barton provided his response as well.

"It ain't no beef," Barton said. "I wasn't even looking for that. I was just trying to protect myself. I guess he thought I was trying to stand on top of him and be tough. I was just trying to get out of the way before I got injured. He pushed me. I'm not going to let nobody push me. But that's nothing."

Barton also doesn't think he'll be suspended for the series-deciding Game 7, which will take place on Sunday in Denver.

"I ain't worried about no fines. I ain't trippin' off that. Hopefully, [there's] no suspension off that. I think if I [did something to get] suspended, I would probably have gotten ejected.

"It's competitive playoff basketball," Barton added. "Some things are going to happen. If we are all out there just being friendly, it ain't going to look like nobody trying to win."

The confrontation and postgame words almost seem inevitable given the series' intensity and competitiveness. Of note, the Blazers won a four-overtime matchup 140-137 in Game 3, and neither side has led by more than one game in the second-round faceoff. Both sides have also taken a road game in the seesaw battle.

The Blazers have the series momentum after winning 119-108 on Thursday, but Denver was a league-best 34-7 at home this season. The Nuggets are 5.5-point favorites, per Vegas Insider.

