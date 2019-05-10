Jurgen Klopp: Andy Robertson Fit, Roberto Firmino out for Liverpool vs. Wolves

TF-Images/Getty Images

Roberto Firmino will not be fit in time for Liverpool's final Premier League game of the season against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, but Reds manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed on Friday that Andy Robertson will be available.

Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah could also be in action at Anfield in a game Liverpool must win if they are to have any chance of claiming the title:

Firmino and Salah were both sidelined for Liverpool's extraordinary 4-0 semi-final second-leg victory over Barcelona on Tuesday (4-3 on aggregate), which booked them a spot in the UEFA Champions League final, while Robertson had to be replaced at half-time.

The Reds now have to go again against Wolves, a side who have been remarkably successful against top-six teams this season:

Even if Liverpool pick up all three points, their chances of claiming a first league title since 1990 remain slim, as league leaders Manchester City would have to drop points against Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Seagulls no longer have anything to play for after their Premier League safety was confirmed last week.

But Klopp still has faith they may be able to do Liverpool a huge favour:

After City beat Leicester City on Monday to return to the top of the Premier League, and with Liverpool trailing 3-0 in their Champions League semi-final tie against Barca, it looked as though the Reds could end the season trophyless despite being almost faultless throughout.

After pulling off a near-impossible comeback in Europe, though, faith has been restored they could yet claim a remarkable double.

The Premier League may be out of reach, not least as Wolves may well get something at Anfield, which would end Liverpool's title hopes for good.

In June 1's Champions League final in Madrid, though, Liverpool will be favourites against Tottenham Hotspur, a side they have beaten home and away in the league in 2018-19.