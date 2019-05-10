Eden Hazard Says 'I Don't Know' If Europa League Final Will Be Last Chelsea Game

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Eden Hazard said he is unsure if the UEFA Europa League final will be his last appearance for Chelsea after he dispatched the winning penalty in the Blues' 4-3 shootout win over Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday.

Having drawn 1-1 in the first leg of their semi-final in Germany, the two sides held each other to the same scoreline at Stamford Bridge, forcing extra-time and then penalties, where the Blues set up an all-Premier League final against Arsenal.

Hazard spoke to BT Sport after the match:

Per MailOnline's Nathan Salt, when put to him that it may have been his final appearance at Stamford Bridge, he said:

"I don't think that. I'm only thinking to win something for this club, for this squad.

"If it's my last game I will try to do everything, if it's not we will see. In my mind I don't know yet, I'm just thinking to win games and that's it."

Chelsea play Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on the final day of the Premier League season on Sunday already assured of a place in the top four.

If it was Hazard's last outing at Stamford Bridge on Thursday, he played an important role in the Blues' progression.

He set up Ruben Loftus-Cheek to slot home midway through the first half with his 16th assist of the campaign in all competitions.

The goal was cancelled out by Luka Jovic early in the second period, and the two sides could not be separated over 120 minutes.

Cesar Azpilicueta saw his penalty saved by Kevin Trapp, but Kepa Arrizabalaga kept out both Martin Hinteregger and Goncalo Paciencia, leaving it to Hazard to hit the winning spot-kick (U.S. and UK only, respectively):

Hazard added:

"Today I score, we won, I'm happy, the boys are happy, the fans are happy.

"But it's not finished. It was hard but yes when you start the game you think you can reach the final especially when you draw the first game away and play the second game at home.

"I think we played a great game but a semi-final of the Europa League is not so easy. In the end we won on penalties, we are happy, and we go to Baku and try to win the trophy."

Bleacher Report's Dean Jones and football journalist Dan Levene both thought it was Hazard's last contribution at home for the Blues:

The Belgium international is about to enter the final year of his contract at Chelsea amid persistent links to Real Madrid.

If he does leave this summer, he'll sign off with a major trophy if the Blues beat Arsenal in Baku, Azerbaijan, on May 29.

As Chelsea's most important player, how Hazard performs in the showpiece will have a significant impact on the outcome.