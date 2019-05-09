Lakers Rumors: Tyronn Lue Denied LA's Request to Have Kurt Rambis on HC Staff

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 10, 2019

TORONTO, ON - NOVEMBER 12: Associate head coach Kurt Rambis of the New York Knicks during NBA game action against the Toronto Raptors at Air Canada Centre on November 12, 2016 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.
Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers were unable to land Tyronn Lue to be their next head coach, and one of the problems seems to be the way they planned to micromanage him.

According to Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports, the team wanted to force the coach to take on Kurt Rambis as an assistant, which Lue denied. 

He was also only offered a three-year deal when five-year deals have become standard.

It's not like Rambis is inexperienced on sidelines—he has been a head coach for three different organizations and was a Lakers assistant from 1996-2009—but a significant concern could be his relationship with the front office.

The 61-year-old has served as an adviser to the team and has played a "major role" in the hiring process, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. He and his wife, Linda, were reportedly opposed to hiring Lue after the Buss family signed off on the move, according to Nick Wright of FS1.

The relationship between Rambis and owner Jeanie Buss could potentially make any coach uncomfortable going about their daily activities.

Meanwhile, Wojnarowski and Dave McMenamin of ESPN reported the organization also encouraged Lue to hire Jason Kidd as an assistant.

Considering Lue is an experienced coach with an NBA title on his resume, he clearly didn't feel the need to take the team's suggestions for his staff.

Related

    Kerr: KD Could Return for WCF

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kerr: KD Could Return for WCF

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Kendrick Perkins Rips 'Disrespectful' Kyrie Irving After Playoff Exit

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kendrick Perkins Rips 'Disrespectful' Kyrie Irving After Playoff Exit

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Adam Silver: NBA May 'Revisit' Shortening Regular Season

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Adam Silver: NBA May 'Revisit' Shortening Regular Season

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Plodding Pace in Coaching Search Came Back to Bite Lakers

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Plodding Pace in Coaching Search Came Back to Bite Lakers

    Kyle Goon
    via Daily News