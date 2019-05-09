Browns' Odell Beckham Jr.: 'New Patriots' Comments About Aspiring for Greatness

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Odell Beckham Jr. turned heads when he said the Cleveland Browns would be the new Patriots, but he explained Thursday in an Instagram story this is just a goal for the organization (via ESPN):

"Just to clarify, I will always aspire to be great. I haven't reached that point in the NFL but that's what we all chase and I'm going to continue to work to help the Browns become great. Never meant the Browns are the new Patriots or going to be the new Patriots. I just have great respect for what they've done but definitely recognize the work that has to be done to get there."

The original quote came in an interview with Cam Wolf of GQ, during which the receiver showed his commitment to his new team.

"I plan on being there for the next five years and trying to bring as many championships there as possible," Beckham said, "turning [the Browns] into the new Patriots."

As of now, the franchises aren't even comparable based on what they have accomplished in the past two decades.

The Patriots have won six Super Bowls behind quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick, including three in the past five years. The squad has reached at least the AFC Championship Game in each of the last eight seasons and hasn't missed the postseason since 2008.

On the other hand, the Browns haven't even reached the playoffs since 2002 and aren't far removed from their 0-16 season in 2017. Cleveland may have acquired Beckham in a trade with the New York Giants this offseason, but even he has only appeared in one career playoff game.

Despite the lack of success in the past, there is plenty of reason for optimism moving forward. Baker Mayfield looked like a true franchise quarterback during his rookie season, and offseason additions could make the squad a legitimate playoff contender.

It will take a long time to earn mention in the same sentence as the Patriots, but you have to appreciate Beckham's lofty goals.