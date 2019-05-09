NBA: No Evidence Klay Thompson Stepped out Near End of Warriors-Rockets Game 5

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Officiating has been a major story of the second-round matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets, but there is no evidence that the officials missed a key call late in Game 5.

During a late scramble, Warriors guard Klay Thompson barely got the ball away on the sidelines before eventually coming through with a key layup to seal the win:

There was some speculation Thompson stepped out, but the league's Last Two Minute Report stated there was no clear evidence he was out of bounds.

"After reviewing the play from multiple angles and frame-by-frame, there is no conclusive angle that shows the ball touching Thompson's (GSW) fingertips as he lands before releasing the ball on his pass attempt," the report stated.

The reverse angle did provide some room to question the non-call:

However, it seems the league would have upheld whatever call was on the floor.

The Rockets did apparently get away with a foul a few seconds later, however, as Eric Gordon should have been whistled for his loose-ball contact with Shaun Livingston with 9.4 seconds remaining.

With no stoppages, Golden State scored to go up five points and come away with a 104-99 Game 5 win, putting them up 3-2 in the series.

If the officials had called the play out of bounds, Houston would have had a chance to potentially tie the game on their next possession. This has been a theme throughout the series with onlookers calling into question calls that could have influenced the outcome of the games.

In Game 1, the Last Two Minute Report showed a missed foul call against the Warriors should have given the Rockets an extra possession down three with 5.2 seconds left.

The report from Game 3 showed the Rockets should have been called for a charge in the final minute, giving the Warriors the ball down three with 27 seconds remaining.

While it doesn't change any of the results, it once again shows how close this series has been and how much different the results could have been with some slightly altered calls from the refs.