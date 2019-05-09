B/R Breakdown: Are the NBA Playoffs Better Without LeBron James?

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoMay 9, 2019

  1. McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"

  2. Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA

  3. The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season

  4. Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors

  5. Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season

  6. Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle

  7. Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear

  8. 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points

  9. Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

  10. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

  11. Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year

  12. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

  13. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

  14. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

  15. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

  16. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

  17. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

  18. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

  19. Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans

  20. ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes

Right Arrow Icon

For the first time since 2005, LeBron James is not in the NBA Playoffs. And for the first time since 2010, there will be a new King in the East. New matchups are leading to the formation of new rivalries.

But are the NBA Playoffs more fun without LeBron? Watch the video above to find out why they might be.


Bleacher Report is the go-to destination for basketball fans everywhere. B/R's NBA coverage delivers must-see on-court analysis and highlights on a daily basis. Connect to the NBA stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    KD Has Mild Calf Strain

    Warriors will have to try and beat the Rockets without Durant

    NBA logo
    NBA

    KD Has Mild Calf Strain

    Warriors will have to try and beat the Rockets without Durant

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron Can't Ignore Lakers Dysfunction Anymore

    Prominent agent: 'They're still the Lakers. But the infrastructure, the assets, the front office. ... Who's really in charge?'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LeBron Can't Ignore Lakers Dysfunction Anymore

    Prominent agent: 'They're still the Lakers. But the infrastructure, the assets, the front office. ... Who's really in charge?'

    Ken Berger
    via Bleacher Report

    Lakers Fans Planning a Protest

    Fans want to voice their 'displeasure' with the franchise

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Lakers Fans Planning a Protest

    Fans want to voice their 'displeasure' with the franchise

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    'With Kevin Out, It Changes Everything'

    Can the Warriors win another title without KD?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    'With Kevin Out, It Changes Everything'

    Can the Warriors win another title without KD?

    Will Gottlieb
    via Bleacher Report