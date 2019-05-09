Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's Hat-Trick Sends Arsenal to Europa League Final

Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a hat-trick to send Arsenal into the 2019 Europa League final after beating Valencia 4-2 at Mestalla on Thursday to complete a 7-3 aggregate victory:

The hosts got off to a fast start and took the lead after just 11 minutes. Rodrigo Moreno slid in a low cross for Kevin Gameiro to slot home at the far post.

Valencia were on top and looking dangerous but Arsenal managed to level six minutes later. Alexandre Lacazette headed the ball on to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to fire home the equaliser.

Lacazette made it 2-1 to the Gunners shortly after the break with a lovely turn and finish before Gameiro bundled home his second of the night for Valencia.

Aubameyang then wrapped up the win in some style by converting Ainsley Maitland-Niles' low cross and later smashing a shot past Neto at his near post to complete a memorable night for Unai Emery's side.

Aubameyang, Lacazette are Europe's Top Strike Partnership

Aubameyang and Lacazette once again came up with the goods to fire Arsenal past Valencia and into the Europa League final.

Arsenal were under the cosh in the opening stages after Gameiro's goal. The early strike filled the hosts with confidence, and they were piling on the pressure until the duo combined for an equaliser.

Lacazette did well to head the ball on to Aubameyang, and the Gabon international applied an excellent finish to half-volley past Neto for his 27th goal of another prolific season:

The goal killed Valencia's momentum and allowed Arsenal to settle after a difficult start. They might have had a second shortly before half-time when Aubameyang teed up Lacazette, but the Frenchman's strike skimmed the outside of the post and went wide.

Goal's Charles Watts offered his view of Aubameyang's performance:

However, Lacazette did not have to wait too long for his goal. The 27-year-old turned and finished clinically after good work from Lucas Torreira just four minutes into the second half:

Gameiro bundled home his second for Valencia just before the hour to make it 2-2 on the night as the hosts began to dominate the game again.

Yet once more Aubameyang popped up with another goal to put Arsenal back in front.

Maitland-Niles sent in a cross from the right for the striker to run on to and finish at the near post (U.S. only):

Aubameyang then completed his hat-trick with 88 minutes on the clock, finishing a neat move with a fierce finish into the roof of the net from close range.

Eurosport's Tom Adams offered his view:

It was a performance that showed Aubameyang and Lacazette are Europe's best strike partnership, and the duo's goals and understanding will give the Gunners confidence they can go on and claim victory in the final.

What's Next?

Arsenal progress to the final at the Olympic Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan on May 29. They will play the winners of Thursday's other semi-final between Chelsea and Eintracht Frankfurt.

Arsenal return to action on Sunday when they take on Burnley in their final Premier League game of the season at Turf Moor. Valencia play on the same day at home to Alaves in La Liga.