Report: Kim Jong Un Wanted 'Famous Basketball Players' as Part of Nuclear Talks

ADEK BERRY/Getty Images

Kim Jong Un, the North Korean leader, reportedly requested that the United States send "famous basketball players" to his country to help smooth the relationship between the two sides, according to Tara Palmeri of ABC News.

The request was made before the second United States-North Korea summit, which took place in Hanoi, Vietnam in Feb. 2019.

Per Palmeri, "the request was made in writing, officials said, as part of the cultural exchange between the two countries, and at one point the North Koreans insisted that it be included in the joint statement on denuclearization. The North Koreans also made a request for the exchange of orchestras between the two countries."

Basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman has made multiple visits to North Korea and is friends with Kim, who is a basketball fan.

The three-time NBA champion even offered his services to help broker peace between the two sides in a letter to President Donald Trump:

Rodman's presence was not requested, and the summit ended early after the two sides reached an impasse on a denuclearization deal, per Matthew S. Schwartz of NPR.

It's unclear how famous basketball players would help in the ongoing relations or whether any current or former star outside Rodman is interested in visiting North Korea.

As for the two countries' talks, a third summit has not yet been planned. In April, Trump did say he was considering one, per Sebastian Smith of the AFP.