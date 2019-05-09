Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog on Game 7 Offside Call: 'It's a Clumsy Mistake'

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Colorado Avalanche star Gabriel Landeskog was introspective about the costly offside that wiped away Colin Wilson's goal against the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday night.

"I'm going to take blame for that because I could have done a lot of things different," Landeskog told reporters. "Ultimately my skates were on the ice. It's a clumsy mistake, you know. Get off the ice."

With the Avalanche trailing 2-1 in the second period, Wilson appeared to tie the game by beating Martin Jones with a wrist shot.

However, Sharks head coach Peter DeBoer challenged the goal. Subsequent replay footage showed Landeskog was in an offside position as he headed to the bench for a line change.

Joonas Donskoi scored in the period to give the Sharks a 3-1 lead, and his goal proved decisive after Tyson Jost halved the deficit in the third period.

The officials' decision was met with criticism on social media.

Landeskog's offside was undoubtedly a blow for Colorado, but it didn't decide the outcome. The Avs dug themselves into a big hole by allowing two goals to the Sharks in the opening period. They left themselves in a position where Wilson's nullified goal had a material impact in the game.