Tottenham's Toby Alderweireld Says Ajax Return Is '100% in My Head'

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld has said a return to former side Ajax is "100 per cent" in his head after helping Spurs knock the Dutch giants out of the UEFA Champions League.

The centre-back spoke to Voetbal International (h/t Sky Sports News) about his future after the semi-final second leg and said he has considered moving back to the Eredivisie side.

"I don't want to make too popular statements, but it is certainly 100 per cent in my head," he said. "I have had wonderful times here with three championships, but also lows. But my family was happy here, too."

Alderweireld began his career at Ajax and won three league titles before moving to Atletico Madrid in 2013. He spent two years with the La Liga side (one on loan with Southampton) and then joined Spurs.

Spurs beat Ajax 3-2 at the Johan Cruijff ArenA on Wednesday to draw 3-3 on aggregate and progress to the final of the Champions League against Liverpool on away goals.

It will be the second time in his career that Alderweireld has played in the final of Europe's top competition, as journalist Kristof Terreur noted:

Alderweireld told Sky Sports he believes his team can beat the Reds:

The 30-year-old played all 90 minutes in the win over Ajax and was praised for his performance by Tottenham writer Chris Miller:

Alderweireld has regained his place as a regular at Tottenham this season after enduring a difficult campaign last year where he managed just 13 Premier League starts.

Tottenham extended his contract in January until the summer of 2020, which also activated a release clause of £25 million that will come into force in the summer transfer window, according to The Telegraph.

Alderweireld was linked with a move away from Spurs last summer but ended up staying in north London, and he said in September that reports he had wanted to leave were "not true," per Justin Palmer at Metro.