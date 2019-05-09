49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo Asked Tom Brady for Advice After ACL Injury

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Jimmy Garoppolo and Tom Brady haven't been teammates for nearly two years, but the San Francisco 49ers quarterback is still learning from the future Hall of Famer.

Per Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group, Garoppolo sought advice from Brady about recovering from a torn ACL when the two were at Churchill Downs last weekend for the Kentucky Derby.

"I've got to keep [the conversation] confidential," Garoppolo said. "But I did actually talk to him about it for a little bit. He's been through everything, seen everything, so whenever I can pick his brain, it's a good thing."

Garoppolo's 2018 season came to an end in Week 3 when he tore his ACL against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The injury derailed San Francisco's hopes of challenging for a playoff spot. It finished 4-12 overall, losing 10 of 13 games after Garoppolo blew out his knee.

Brady went through the same situation during the 2008 season. The New England Patriots quarterback tore his ACL in the season opener against the Chiefs. He showed no signs of rust upon returning the following year, throwing for 4,398 yards and 28 touchdowns in 16 games.

The 49ers bet their future on Garoppolo by signing him to a five-year deal after leading the team to five straight wins at the end of 2017. His return to full strength is essential for a franchise chasing its first winning season and playoff berth since 2013.