Video: Michael Thomas, Saints Build Ramp for Jerry Hills, Who Lost His Left Leg

Bill Feig/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints players, including Michael Thomas and Cameron Jordan, worked with Rebuilding Together New Orleans on Wednesday to build a ramp at the home of Jerry Hills, who'd previously struggled to move around outside his house after losing his left leg to a bacterial infection three years ago.

Josh Katzenstein of The Times-Picayune reported the Saints' group working on the project, which was done in coordination with Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers, also featured 2018 first-round pick Marcus Davenport and defensive line colleagues David Onyemata and Taylor Stallworth. Also involved were fullback Zach Line, wide receiver Keith Kirkwood, linebacker Darnell Sankey and long snapper Zach Wood.

"Having this ramp is a great feeling," Hills said. "To see so many people that care about you, it's great. It's really great."

Here's video from the volunteer effort via NOLA.com:

"Just putting something up there like that for him will be really amazing, just to make things easier for him," Onyemata told Katzenstein.

Jordan added it was another chance for the Saints organization to show how much it cares about the local community.