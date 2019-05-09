Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Roman Reigns, Saudi Arabia and More

0 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

Roman Reigns returned to Raw Monday night and according to one report in this week's dose of WWE backstage rumors, fans should expect to see The Big Dog all over their television soon.

Reigns' status in this brand extension era was only one topic of discussion in this week's round up of rumors and reports. Other Superstars and personalities at the forefront: WCW icon and WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg, and the dynamic play-by-play man of NXT, Mauro Ranallo.

What did industry insiders have to reveal about those three stars and how might it affect WWE's immediate and long-term future?

Take a look with this analysis of those backstage rumors.