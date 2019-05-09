Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Roman Reigns, Saudi Arabia and More

Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Roman Reigns, Saudi Arabia and MoreMay 9, 2019
Roman Reigns returned to Raw Monday night and according to one report in this week's dose of WWE backstage rumors, fans should expect to see The Big Dog all over their television soon.
Reigns' status in this brand extension era was only one topic of discussion in this week's round up of rumors and reports. Other Superstars and personalities at the forefront: WCW icon and WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg, and the dynamic play-by-play man of NXT, Mauro Ranallo.
What did industry insiders have to reveal about those three stars and how might it affect WWE's immediate and long-term future?
Take a look with this analysis of those backstage rumors.
Roman Reigns to Appear on Both Raw and SmackDown
Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats reported, "not surprisingly, the speculation is Roman Reigns will be heavily featured on both Raw and SmackDown going forward."
This is almost certainly in response to sagging television ratings. Reigns, the biggest star in today's WWE, will be leaned on heavily to help improve what have been historically bad ratings in this post-WrestleMania lull.
The problem is that Reigns has finally found a welcoming fan base after returning from his leukemia diagnosis. Overexposing him in hopes that he will boost ratings may backfire spectacularly and lead to the type of disdain that met him in arenas around the world for the last handful of years.
Yes, WWE has to do something to turn things around but the answer is not overexposing its talent. A complete creative overhaul that brings a fresh take to the show, rather than shuffling talent around, is the real answer.
Unfortunately, WWE has relied so heavily on the idea of stars that it has seemingly forgotten that its greatest boom period was fueled by storytelling that created those stars.
Until it figures that out and revamps its approach to writing the show, it will continue to struggle to find its audience.
Goldberg Update
Jeff Whalen of Rajah.com reported Goldberg's return at WWE's upcoming Saudi Arabia show is a one-off that may see him battle Bobby Lashley.
The same report suggests Seth Rollins will defend the Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar in a rematch from WrestleMania.
The Saudi Arabia shows generate a ton of controversy, and rightfully so, but both of those matches are more than intriguing.
At WrestleMania, Rollins defeated Lesnar in a matter of minutes despite a pre-match beating that left him battered and bruised. A longer match between the two in Saudi Arabia would be interesting if only because the previous interactions between the two, have hinted at some serious chemistry that could result in a damn fun battle of David and Goliath.
Goldberg vs. Lashley would be one of two things: a physical war between two powerhouses or a 1:00 squash win for the former. Either way, it brings star power to the show.
Mauro Ranallo Re-Signs with WWE
Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com (h/t WrestlingInc.com), Mauro Ranallo has signed a new contract with WWE that will allow him to continue working with Showtime and Bellator.
Ranallo has been, without a doubt, the best and most effective commentator in all of WWE since debuting with the company. The energy, the attention to detail and his ability to get the story of a match over to the audience is unparalleled and his reaction to key moments of a match have helped make him somewhat of a social media star.
He has been responsible for some of the best calls in NXT history, particularly his work with the Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa series.
This report, if accurate, allows NXT to retain its voice and WWE to hold onto one of the most gifted play-by-play commentators in any sport.