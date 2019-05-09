Dennis Rodman Accused of Helping People Steal from Yoga Studio on Video

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The owners of VIBES Hot Yoga in Newport Beach, California, accused former NBA star Dennis Rodman of serving as a distraction while accomplices stole over $500 in clothing.

On Thursday, TMZ Sports reported details of the alleged heist with video from the store, which shows Rodman and three other individuals inside. A woman is shown putting clothing in her purse while a man drops and shatters a $2,500 crystal before taking it out of the shop on a dolly anyway.

The owners have filed a theft report with the Newport Beach Police Department and told TMZ their employees said Rodman and Co. "reeked of alcohol" while inside the store.

"We would decline comment," an attorney for Rodman told TMZ. "It's premature."

The 57-year-old New Jersey native was sentenced to three years of probation in March 2018 after pleading guilty to two misdemeanor charges related to a January 2018 arrest for driving under the influence.

Rodman is a five-time NBA champion who was named the league's Defensive Player of the Year twice and also earned two All-Star selections. Best known for his time with the Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons, he also made stops with the San Antonio Spurs, Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks.

He retired from the NBA after the 1999-2000 season but made sporadic appearances in smaller basketball leagues through 2006.

More recently, he's become known internationally for his friendship with North Korea supreme leader Kim Jong-un.