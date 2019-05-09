WWE News: NXT Superstar Dominik Dijakovic Confirms Knee Surgery on Video

Photo Credit: WWE.com

NXT Superstar Dominik Dijakovic announced Wednesday he underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus.

Dijakovic called the injury a "gift" that "represents sacrifice" in a video posted on Twitter:

The 32-year-old Massachusetts native made a name for himself on the independent scene, headlined by a three-year stay with Ring of Honor, where he worked as Donovan Dijak.

He joined WWE's developmental brand, NXT, after signing with the company in September 2017.

While he's mostly been used in minor feuds since his debut, it appeared he was gearing up for his most notable storyline to date by challenging Velveteen Dream for the North American Championship.

Dijakovic didn't provide a timetable for his return from his knee injury but said in the Twitter video he'll continue his pursuit of the North American belt once he's back in the ring.