Tottenham's Jan Vertonghen Pictured on Crutches After Ajax Game Amid Injury Fear

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen was pictured leaving Ajax's Johan Cruyff Arena on crutches and wearing a protective boot on Wednesday after his side booked a place in the UEFA Champions League final.

Kristof Terreur of Belgian outlet HLN relayed a photo of Vertonghen boarding Spurs' team bus after their 3-2 win in Amsterdam:

The Evening Standard's Dan Kilpatrick moved to ease concerns over his fitness, though:

Vertonghen was forced off after a "presyncopal episode" that saw him struggling to remain standing in the first half of the first leg—which Spurs lost 1-0—after a collision with team-mate Toby Alderweireld and Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana.

He missed Tottenham's 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth on Saturday as a result, but he made his return on Wednesday:

Spurs conceded to Matthijs de Ligt and Hakim Ziyech in the first half before two goals in quick succession from Lucas Moura brought them back into contention after the break.

Vertonghen, who completed 90 minutes, headed onto the crossbar and had the rebound cleared off the line with five minutes remaining, but Moura completed his hat-trick deep into injury time to send his team through to the final.

Tottenham play Everton on the last day of the Premier League season on Sunday, and a point will ensure they play Champions League football again next season.

The final on June 1 will be their priority, though, and they'll be hoping to have a fully fit complement of players to choose from, particularly when it comes to regular starters like Vertonghen.

If the Belgian can't make it, Spurs will have to turn to Davinson Sanchez, provided he has recovered from the thigh injury that kept him out against Ajax on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old isn't quite as convincing as Vertonghen, though, so the Belgian would be missed.