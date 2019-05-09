Maurizio Sarri Wants '1 or 2 Players' Despite Chelsea Transfer Ban

Michael Probst/Associated Press

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri wants the Blues to add "only one or two players" during the summer transfer window, providing the club can get its transfer ban overturned or pushed back on appeal.

Per Goal's Chris Burton, the Italian won't change his view on the transfer market even with the prospect of a two-window ban:

"I think we have to buy only one or two players.

"It's very difficult to cover the gap at the moment. We need to work, probably we need to do something from the market. It's not easy, because the level of the top two is very, very high.

"Otherwise it's very difficult to improve immediately. I think we are a very good team, so we need only one, two players, no more."

Tim Ireland/Associated Press

Sarri has never made a secret of his disinterest in transfers, preferring to work with the players he has and developing them. In July 2018, he told reporters he is "bored" by the transfer market, per ESPN FC's Liam Twomey.

Chelsea's ability to strengthen the squad ahead of a title push in 2019-20 is under real threat, however. As Burton detailed, FIFA has imposed a two-window transfer ban on the Blues, and their attempts to have it overturned have proved unsuccessful.

Their next step is to take their case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), and the appeals process could push the start of the ban back to January.

Per Matt Law of the Telegraph, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid used a similar approach to buy themselves one extra window they could use to stock up on talent ahead of the ban.

An alternative to the transfer market for Chelsea would be utilising their collection of young talent, with many of those players on loan at other clubs.

Per Twomey, Sarri said a few of those players could make an impact next season:

Bleacher Report's Sam Tighe believes there's plenty of talent in the system:

Christian Pulisic will also join the squad, as that deal has already been completed, and Gonzalo Higuain's loan could be made permanent, per Burton.

Perhaps the biggest question mark is Eden Hazard's future. The star winger has been strongly linked with Real Madrid, and according to AS' Mario Cortegana, a source close to the player has described the ban as "very, very bad news."

Hazard's contract will run out in 2020, so Chelsea could be forced into a sale this summer if they want to get any type of fee for their biggest star. The ban could stop them from bringing in a suitable replacement, however.