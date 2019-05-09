Report: Chelsea Stadium Designers Look at New Sites, Want to Cut Costs by £500M

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

The designers working on the expansion plans for Chelsea's Stamford Bridge stadium are reportedly looking at new sites in an attempt to revive the project while eyeing ways to cut costs by as much as £500 million.

According to Rob Horgan of New Civil Engineer, the current site of the Blues' stadium remains the preferred option, as planning permission has already been granted. The current project has been halted, however, due to the expected costs reaching as high as £1 billion. Chelsea won't sign off unless those costs can be cut in half.

Bleacher Report's Alex McGovern was astonished by that figure:

The original plans would see Stamford Bridge demolished in favour of a new 60,000-seater ground, to be built on the same site. The stadium had a futuristic design, with a rail system built over the bowl:

Per Horgan, the rail system is expected to be part of the new redesign plans, but the other features could be simplified. The report also states the current planning permission says enabling works have to be started by January 2020, and construction has to be under way by 2023.

Chelsea's main rivals in London have all moved into new stadiums this century, with Tottenham Hotspur doing so most recently. Their new ground was officially opened in April.

Arsenal left their longtime home of Highbury for the Emirates Stadium in 2006, and West Ham moved into the London Stadium in 2016. All three grounds hold 60,000 fans or more, while Stamford Bridge can only seat 41,600, per Horgan.

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

Chelsea's ownership has been the subject of speculation of late, with the latest reports indicating current owner Roman Abramovich has no interest in selling, per ESPN FC's Liam Twomey. Speaking to BBC Sport, Britain's richest man, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, has indicated he's interested in buying the Blues.