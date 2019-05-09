The Greatest Highlights of Anderson Silva's Legendary UFC Career

0 of 7

Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Anderson Silva's legendary career is not over yet. He will step back into the Octagon on Saturday at UFC 237 to battle Jared Cannonier in the co-main event.

But all is not rosy when Silva fights. He is 1-5 (1 NC) since 2013. The no-contest was a win over Nick Diaz that was overturned when he tested positive for steroids, (h/t MMAJunkie.com's Mike Bohn and John Morgan), and the win was a hotly debated decision against Derek Brunson at UFC 208.

Still, Silva is a fighter everyone is anxious to see perform. When he returned from a USADA suspension (h/t ESPN.com's Ariel Helwani) at UFC 234, Silva put on a show with Israel Adesanya. Although it was a losing effort, it was a fun fight that showed he still can perform and entertain.

And he has given us all a lot of entertainment.

Silva's run in the UFC was nothing short of amazing. His charm outside the cage was even overshadowed by his skills inside it.

He burst onto the scene with utter devastation and helped the UFC ascend to the top of the sport. He became one of the company's biggest stars and gained a legion of fans along the way. Even if he cannot do it one more time on Saturday, Silva's legacy of combat brilliance will live on.

Here are Silva's shining moments inside the UFC Octagon during his reign atop the sport.