Sharks' Joe Pavelski Returns from Head Injury for Game 7 vs. Avalanche

Megan ArmstrongCorrespondent IMay 9, 2019

San Jose Sharks center Joe Pavelski (8) skates during warmups before Game 7 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series between the Sharks and the Colorado Avalanche in San Jose, Calif., Wednesday, May 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
Josie Lepe/Associated Press

The San Jose Sharks are all in for their Western Conference Semifinal Game 7 against the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night, as captain Joe Pavelski is returning to the lineup.

The 34-year-old center has not taken the ice since he suffered a gruesome concussion during Game 7 of the Sharks' first-round series against the Vegas Golden Knights on April 23. In the aftermath of a faceoff, Pavelski was cross-checked by Cody Eakin.

According to the Associated Press (h/t Spectrum News), Pavelski required eight staples in his head.

The Sharks and Avalanche are underway in San Jose, and the winner will take on the St. Louis Blues in the Western Conference Final.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

