WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction from May 8
The May 8 episode of NXT wrote the latest chapter on several ongoing stories, including the rivalry between Matt Riddle and Adam Cole, who headlined the show in a high-profile main event.
That match, between two contenders to the NXT Championship, was only one bout on Wednesday's show with long-reaching effects.
Mia Yim squared off with Bianca Belair in a match in which both jockeyed for position in the women's division, while the new-look Riddick Moss battled Raul Mendoza.
Find out who emerged victoriously and how it affects the future of the brand with this recap of Wednesday's show.
Bianca Belair vs. Mia Yim
Mia Yim and Bianca Belair's blossoming rivalry culminated Wednesday in a singles bout between the two.
Belair feigned showing respect and attacked, using her strength and striking ability to pummel Yim early. She threw in some trash talking to add insult to injury, only to fall prey to a guillotine choke by Yim.
Belair re-established control but missed a frog splash, opening up the window for a Yim comeback. Belair nearly stole the win with a rollup while holding the ropes, but the referee called off the fall. One more pin attempt ended with Belair wrapping her ponytail around the ropes for added leverage and scoring the tainted victory.
Result
Belair defeated Yim
Grade
C+
Analysis
What appeared to be the culmination of a young rivalry was, instead, its latest chapter.
Belair scoring the win in the manner she did helped establish a reason for this program to continue. Yim is still relatively new to the NXT scene, so a feud with someone like Belair, who has battled Shayna Baszler on the grand stage of TakeOver, is the perfect way to introduce her as a force within the division.
Raul Mendoza vs. Riddick Moss
Workout extraordinaire Riddick Moss returned to television Wednesday night, introducing the NXT Universe to "The Riddick Regime." The new-look Moss battled Raul Mendoza in singles competition.
Moss controlled the pace early, even pausing to work out some kinks in his arm and sip from his shaker bottle. Mendoza capitalized on the arrogance of his opponent and unleashed a flurry of fast-paced offense, finishing with a twisting splash for what felt like an upset victory.
Result
Mendoza defeated Moss
Grade
C+
Analysis
Why introduce Moss here with a new gimmick, only to have him lose? Such a move feels like a deliberate setup for failure, which is not typical of NXT management. Considering how his team with Tino Sabbatelli came to a premature end because of injury, it is disappointing that a guy who has been around NXT as long as he has is essentially fodder for Mendoza.
The high-flyer has been one of the more underrated members of the NXT roster for some time, and a win here was a nice change of pace. The question now is whether or not management will build on it or if this was merely a placeholder of a match with no real consequence on the future of the brand.
That would seem unlikely but not unprecedented.
Matt Riddle vs. Adam Cole
A few weeks of back-and-forth between Matt Riddle and Adam Cole came to a head Wednesday night as they battled in an intense main event.
Cole earned the early advantage, trapping The Original Bro in a dragon sleeper. Riddle fought out, unloaded with some strikes but ate an enzuigiri. Riddle shook it off, delivered an exploder suplex and a stiff kick for a near-fall.
Cole got tricky at one point, stomping on Riddle's bare foot and trying for the ankle lock. The former MMA fighter countered into an ankle lock. The face of Undisputed Era fought out and delivered a brainbuster for a near-fall of his own.
He followed up with the Last Shot, but Riddle kicked out, to the shock of the Ring of Honor export.
Riddle blasted Cole with a knee to the face and a powerbomb. Interference from Roderick Strong backfired, and Riddle tapped Cole out with the Bromission.
After the match, frustration between Cole and Strong nearly boiled over before the former blamed his teammate for recent losses.
Result
Riddle defeated Cole
Grade
A
Analysis
Not only was the match great and provided Riddle with a high-profile victory as he chases gold in NXT, but it was also the latest chapter in the ongoing schism that has engulfed The Undisputed Era.
Cole and Strong appear on a collision course that could fracture the team and leave Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish to choose sides.
Cole's popularity is undeniable. Common sense suggests it leads to a babyface turn, but it would not at all be a surprise for Strong to break off and get a singles push in the near future, if only to provide the coveted swerve.