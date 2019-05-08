WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction from May 8

0 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

The May 8 episode of NXT wrote the latest chapter on several ongoing stories, including the rivalry between Matt Riddle and Adam Cole, who headlined the show in a high-profile main event.

That match, between two contenders to the NXT Championship, was only one bout on Wednesday's show with long-reaching effects.

Mia Yim squared off with Bianca Belair in a match in which both jockeyed for position in the women's division, while the new-look Riddick Moss battled Raul Mendoza.

Find out who emerged victoriously and how it affects the future of the brand with this recap of Wednesday's show.