Report: Angelico Signs AEW Contract Amid WWE Rumors Ahead of Double or Nothing

Credit: Al Powers for MGM Grand

Score one for AEW in its talent battle with WWE.

Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet reported Angelico has come to terms with an agreement with AEW despite drawing interest from WWE, which was planning to bring him to NXT. Satin reported WWE was not interested in a "bidding war" for Angelico, who is most notable for his run in Lucha Underground.

The 32-year-old has largely been absent from professional wrestling in 2019 while figuring out his next move. He announced he was leaving Lucha Underground in April 2018 and was seen in October performing for Westside Xtreme Wrestling.



Angelico had been teasing the signing on Twitter:

It's unclear if he will be part of Double or Nothing, which is set to take place in Las Vegas on May 25. Eight matches are already on the card, and he's not been part of any pre-event build.

It's possible he will be entered into the 21-man Casino Battle Royale, the winner of which receives a AEW championship match.