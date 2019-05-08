5-Star PG Jeremy Roach Commits to Duke over UNC, Kentucky, Villanova, More

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

The rich got richer in the college basketball world on Tuesday when highly touted prospect Jeremy Roach committed to the Duke Blue Devils.

"I just felt like as soon as I went down there it was right for me," Roach said, per Evan Daniels of 247Sports. "It was just a gut feeling in everybody's stomach, even my sister, my brother, my dad and my mom. I went everywhere, I went to Kentucky and Villanova, I just didn't feel the same way I did at Duke."

Roach is a 5-star prospect and the No. 15 overall player and No. 2 point guard in the 2020 recruiting class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

"I have a big relationship with them," Roach said when discussing the members of the Duke coaching staff who helped recruit him, per Daniels. "Coach [Jon] Scheyer, Coach [Nate] James and Coach K. I probably have the best relationship with Coach Scheyer of the assistant coaches."



Roach doesn't overwhelm opponents with his size (6'2", 165 lbs), but his 247Sports profile pointed to his ability to play through contact and score at the rim. He is also an impressive facilitator when defenders collapse on his penetration, and he's capable of guarding multiple positions as a versatile guard on the other end.

Daniels noted he tore his ACL during his junior season but made USA Basketball's U17 team that won a gold medal at the FIBA U17 World Cup.

Tre Jones returned to Duke this offseason, but Roach could slide right into the point guard spot if the incumbent heads to the NBA following the 2019-20 campaign.

He is also the Blue Devils' first commit in the 2020 class and could set the tone for another talented group of recruits after Duke landed the No. 1 class in 2018 and No. 2 class in 2019, per 247Sports' composite rankings.