Patriots News: WR Bruce Ellington Released After Signing Contract in March

Patriots News: WR Bruce Ellington Released After Signing Contract in MarchMay 8, 2019
The New England Patriots released wide receiver Bruce Ellington on Wednesday after signing the veteran to a one-year deal back in March.
Ellington split time between the Houston Texans and the Detroit Lions in 2018.
A fourth-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers back in 2014, Ellington spent the first three years of his career in the Bay Area before moving on. He spent one-plus seasons with the Houston Texans before being waived in the middle of the 2018 campaign, resulting in him joining the Detroit Lions.
He hauled in 31 passes for 224 yards and one touchdown in seven games last season, including 23 receptions for 132 yards in four appearances for the Lions.
The 5'9", 200-pound wideout has five career touchdowns.
After winning Super Bowl LIII, New England's receiving corps has undergone a makeover. With tight end Rob Gronkowski and former All-Pro receiver Josh Gordon suspended, the team signed Ellington and five-time Pro Bowler Demaryius Thomas along with drafting two-time All-Pac 12 wideout N'Keal Harry out of Arizona State.
The release of Ellington removes one player from a crowded depth chart:
Zack Cox @ZackCoxNESN
Updated look at the Patriots WR depth after Bruce Ellington's release: Julian Edelman N'Keal Harry Demaryius Thomas Phillip Dorsett Maurice Harris Braxton Berrios Damoun Patterson Jakobi Meyers Ryan Davis Xavier Ubosi Matthew Slater (STs) Josh Gordon (suspended)
Kevin Duffy @KevinRDuffy
The Patriots released WR Bruce Ellington, who was signed during the first week of free agency. Bodes well for Braxton Berrios, second-year slot WR fighting for a roster spot.
Mark Daniels @MarkDanielsPJ
In a surprise move, the Patriots released WR Bruce Ellington today. That’ll clear a spot for Jared Veldheer.
The transaction opens up a spot on New England's 90-man roster.
Report: Seattle Front-Runners for Ansah
Bills are also still interested in star DE