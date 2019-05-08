Patriots News: WR Bruce Ellington Released After Signing Contract in March

Kyle Newport
May 8, 2019

Detroit Lions wide receiver Bruce Ellington (12) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The New England Patriots released wide receiver Bruce Ellington on Wednesday after signing the veteran to a one-year deal back in March.

Ellington split time between the Houston Texans and the Detroit Lions in 2018. 

A fourth-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers back in 2014, Ellington spent the first three years of his career in the Bay Area before moving on. He spent one-plus seasons with the Houston Texans before being waived in the middle of the 2018 campaign, resulting in him joining the Detroit Lions.

He hauled in 31 passes for 224 yards and one touchdown in seven games last season, including 23 receptions for 132 yards in four appearances for the Lions.

The 5'9", 200-pound wideout has five career touchdowns.

After winning Super Bowl LIII, New England's receiving corps has undergone a makeover. With tight end Rob Gronkowski and former All-Pro receiver Josh Gordon suspended, the team signed Ellington and five-time Pro Bowler Demaryius Thomas along with drafting two-time All-Pac 12 wideout N'Keal Harry out of Arizona State.

The release of Ellington removes one player from a crowded depth chart:

The transaction opens up a spot on New England's 90-man roster.

