Jalen Rose: 76ers Must Trade Ben Simmons If They Build Around Joel Embiid

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

ESPN analyst Jalen Rose said on Wednesday's Get Up that the Philadelphia 76ers need to trade Ben Simmons if their long-term plan is centered on building around Joel Embiid.

"I feel like if you're going to build around Joel Embiid, that means trading Ben Simmons," Rose said. "Those are the two pillars of your team. Ben Simmons won't shoot the ball outside of the paint, and he can't shoot free throws. When the playoffs come and the game slows down, you want Joel Embiid in the post—not at the three-point line. If Ben Simmons is on the baseline at the dunk spot, there's really no true room to operate and them to maximize their potential."

There have been questions about Simmons and Embiid over the last two seasons, particularly due to the former's inability/unwillingness to shoot from the perimeter. Simmons has taken 17 total threes through two NBA seasons and has not made one. The average distance of his shots actually went down from 5.5 feet as a rookie to 4.1 feet in 2018-19, per Basketball Reference.

This is an issue for an obvious reason: Simmons is a complete nonfactor when he does not have the ball in his hands. Opposing defenses essentially ignore him, cramping the space for other players to operate. This is particularly problematic when Embiid is in the post because it makes defenses able to double him without fear of Simmons hitting an open three.

Nearly 90 percent of Simmons' shots this season came within 10 feet of the basket. His shooting percentage on those shots outside the paint also dipped, a concerning sign.

That said, Simmons is a 22-year-old who does nearly everything besides shoot incredibly well. He's a brilliant passer, great finisher near the rim, good defender and plays a smart game.

It'll be hard for the Sixers to find equal value in a trade.