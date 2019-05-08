Sasha Banks Update, Ronda Rousey Appearance, Dean Ambrose in May 8 WWE Roundup

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Sasha Banks Doesn't Travel For European Tour

Banks last appeared on WWE programming at WrestleMania 35 on April 7 when she lost the Women's Tag Team Championships with Boss 'n' Hug Connection partner Bayley.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (via Ringside News) reported April 16 the company gave the four-time Raw women's champion time off to contemplate her future.

"She has been given time off to figure out what she wants to do," he said. "They don't want her to leave. I haven't heard about her [contract] being done soon. She wasn't on the show today and she wasn't booked on the show today. I don't know how much time she was given, but I don't know if it's that long."

Speculation about a potential return emerged with Banks being listed as part of promotional information for the European Tour. On Wednesday, Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported she was also "listed internally" for the trip, but ultimately didn't travel across the Atlantic with the Raw roster.

"We are told that Banks was slated earlier this week to film promotional material for the next WWE 2K video game release as well, but no word yet whether that happened," Johnson wrote.

"The Boss" posted a message on Twitter the night after Mania:

She's otherwise remained quiet about her absence from television despite being active on social media.

Ronda Rousey To Represent WWE At TV Upfronts

Like Banks, Rousey has been away from WWE since WrestleMania. Her absence has been better documented with the former UFC women's bantamweight champion tagging an April 15 Instagram picture "impregnation vacation," confirming rumors she's attempting to start a family with husband Travis Browne.

Although she's stepped away from in-ring competition for the time being, it appears she'll continue to make appearances for WWE outside the ring.

Johnson reported Wednesday she'll join John Cena, Stephanie McMahon, Triple H and Big Show at Fox Upfronts next week. Upfronts are a television event where networks showcase their upcoming programming to advertisers.

While it's unclear when Rousey will return to active competition, the WWE will bring SmackDown and other programming to Fox and Fox Sports 1 in October.

Dean Ambrose Lands Role in MMA Feature Film

Ambrose, who's rebranded himself as Jon Moxley since his WWE contract expired after a final match with Shield teammates Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins on April 21, is heading back to Hollywood.

Andreas Wiseman of Deadline reported Wednesday that Ambrose (real name Jonathan Good) landed a role in Cagefighter, a movie about an MMA champion that will include appearances by Anderson Silva, Georges St Pierre and Alexander Gustafsson. WWE legend Jay "Christian" Reso is the executive producer.

The fan favorite previously starred in the WWE Studios film 12 Rounds 3: Lockdown, which was released in September 2015.

Meanwhile, he posted a teaser video on his Twitter account May 1:

It hints toward a return to the independent circuit, where he found much success before joining WWE in 2011, but nothing has been confirmed about his wrestling future.