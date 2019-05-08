Zion Williamson, Ja Morant Headline Players Invited to 2019 NBA Draft Combine

Nell Redmond/Associated Press

The 2019 NBA draft combine will be a star-studded affair with Duke's Zion Williamson and Murray State's Ja Morant among the notable prospects invited to the event.

ESPN's Jonathan Givony passed along the full list of 66 players invited to Chicago by the NBA:

It's important to note even though top prospects like Williamson, Morant and RJ Barrett are invited, they won't necessarily take part in the on-court workouts.

Last year, for example, a total of 69 players were invited to the combine by the NBA. Deandre Ayton skipped the event altogether and still went No. 1 overall to the Phoenix Suns.

Givony did note it's "always important for the NBA to have the top draft picks in attendance in Chicago, regardless of the fact that they may not do much more than a handful of interviews."

For a player like Williamson, who is presumed to be the top pick by every analyst, he doesn't have anything to gain by working out. Being able to interview with teams will give them a better understanding of what his personality is like away from the court.

This year's draft combine will take place from May 15-19 at Quest Multisport in Chicago.