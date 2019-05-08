NFL Rumors: Seahawks Front-Runners to Sign Ziggy Ansah After Trading Frank Clark

Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks have reportedly emerged as the front-runners to sign free-agent defensive end Ziggy Ansah.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the news, noting that no contract has yet been agreed upon.

Ansah, 29, spent his first six NFL seasons with the Detroit Lions. He was limited to seven games in 2018 because of injury, recording just 11 tackles and four sacks. The Seahawks have been in search of pass-rushing help since trading Frank Clark to the Kansas City Chiefs last month.

"There is work that we're engaged in [during] this stage of filling up the roster," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll told reporters regarding the pass rush. "And we're very involved in what is coming up next. We're not done. We have work to do. We're excited about what's coming up, and you guys will see, in time."

Ansah has flashed talent throughout his NFL career but has never been able to find consistency. In 2016 and 2018, Ansah combined for six sacks in 20 games. In 2017, he had 12 sacks in 14 games. He's seemingly altered between good and bad seasons for most of his career, which would mean the Seahawks would be getting him on an upswing if the pattern continues.

As it stands, Ansah is the best pass-rusher on the market and perhaps the best player overall still available in free agency. He's one season removed from being a borderline Pro Bowler and isn't going to command a massive salary or long-term contract. After playing for the $17.5 million franchise tag in 2018, Ansah would be lucky to get half of that for 2019.

The Seahawks are among the most desperate teams when it comes to adding pass-rushers, so Ansah might get the best financial offer and a guaranteed starting spot in 2019. After the rough season he had a year ago, there's reason for optimism about this fit.