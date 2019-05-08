Marcus Mariota: Titans Need Consistency to Carry Out Success for Entire Season

Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

Marcus Mariota understands what the Tennessee Titans must do to get back in the playoffs after a disappointing end to last season.

Per Jim Wyatt of TitansOnline.com, Mariota said "consistency" from week to week is how they can improve on a 9-7 record in 2018:

"We've shown up for games, we've played well. We beat some of the better teams in the league, and then we tend to kind of fall asleep. If we can build that consistent – I think it really starts at this time. Whether it's consistent route running, consistent throwing, consistent tackling – those things can be worked on now. If we are able to do that I think we'll get to a point where our success can be carried out for the entire year."



Tennessee's results from last season were an indication no one knew which version of the team was going to show up each week.

From Week 2 to 16, the Titans had separate winning streaks of four games and three games with a three-game losing streak and back-to-back losses in Weeks 11 and 12 mixed in. They followed up a 34-10 win over the New England Patriots in Week 10 with a 38-10 loss against the Indianapolis Colts seven days later.

The Colts also beat Tennessee 33-17 in Week 17 with the winner getting the final playoff spot in the AFC.

One way for the Titans to develop more consistency is through Mariota. The 2014 Heisman Trophy winner seemed destined for stardom after throwing for 3,426 yards and 26 touchdowns in 2016.

Over the past two seasons, Mariota has combined to throw 24 touchdowns and 23 interceptions in 29 games. His 11 touchdowns in 2018 were tied for the fewest among all quarterbacks who attempted at least 330 passes.