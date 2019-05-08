Ruben Loftus-Cheek Says He Has 'No Reason' to Think About Leaving Chelsea

Harriet Lander/Getty Images

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has said he has "no reason" to think about leaving Stamford Bridge in the summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old discussed his future at a pre-match press conference ahead of Chelsea's UEFA Europa League semi-final second-leg clash against Eintracht Frankfurt after being asked about his contract situation:

"I'm not sure. I'm not sure. I let my agent deal with it. I'm not thinking about that right now. It's important for me to focus on the here and now, and I'm playing right now.

"It's looking good, so there's no reason why I should think about leaving Chelsea. [Laughs] No reason for me to leave. If I get a pay rise, that'll be great."

Loftus-Cheek's deal runs until 2021, but the Blues are keen to extend his contract, according to Warren Haughton at The Sun.

The midfielder has enjoyed a strong season with Chelsea despite battling with a back problem. He also explained how he is having to manage the injury:

Despite his injury difficulties, Loftus-Cheek has gone on to make 38 appearances in all competitions for the Blues, scoring nine times.

The midfielder has become an increasingly influential figure at Stamford Bridge this season and looks to be manager Maurizio Sarri's strongest option on the left of his midfield three.

He is a dynamic presence in the Chelsea team, strong and skilful on the ball and possesses a goal threat from midfield.

Scouted Football highlighted just how impressive he was in the first leg of Chelsea's meeting with Eintracht Frankfurt:

Loftus-Cheek has risen through the ranks at Chelsea and has had to bide his time and wait for his chance in the first team. His patience appears to finally be paying off, and Chelsea would be wise to secure his long-term future to ward off any potential admirers.