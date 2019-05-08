Sasha Banks Posts 'Let's Wrestle' to Impact's Tessa Blanchard Amid WWE Rumors

Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

The ongoing saga of Sasha Banks' absence from WWE took another interesting turn Sunday when she used social media to challenge Tessa Blanchard.

Blanchard, who is under contract with Impact Wrestling, posted a picture on Instagram that Banks commented on.

"Let's wrestle," the former WWE Raw women's champion wrote.

Per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Elle Collins of Uproxx), Banks tried to quit WWE during WrestleMania weekend when "she felt blindsided in finding out at the last minute that they were taking the tag team titles from her and Bayley."

Banks hasn't been seen on WWE television since she and Bayley lost the tag titles to The IIconics at the WrestleMania 35. Meltzer noted the company gave her a "few weeks to think things out" before making any final decision.

Unfortunately for Banks, Meltzer wrote Monday that WWE could "freeze Banks' contract so long she'll think she's in Antarctica." It's unclear how much time is left on her contract, but WWE is typically allowed to freeze a deal, usually in case of injury, to ensure a performer fulfills a certain number of dates.

Unless Blanchard is going to WWE, Banks' hopes for a match with the former Impact knockout champion will be on hold for a long time.